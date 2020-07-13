Relief For Chinese App Makers? India to Classify Data Into Categories, Monitor Collection By Firms

New Delhi (Sputnik): For American, Chinese, and South Korean companies, India makes for an important market. In the digital era, where data is the fuel for an empowered global future, several countries, including India, are becoming more and more responsible about collecting, storing, and sharing the data of their nationals by foreign firms.

Amidst the hue and cry over a ban on dozens of mobile applications, the Indian government has decided to soon undertake a classification of data gathered by foreign firms which will decide whether they can transfer this information outside the country.

The nine-member committee constituted by India’s Ministry of IT and Electronics recommended mechanisms for defining data sharing for the purposes of sovereignty, core public interest, and the economy. The committee, headed by Indian IT wiz Kris Gopalakrishnan, advocates a separate legal framework for "Non-Personal Data".

Defining the categories of data classification being explored by the panel for a governance framework, the report noted, “in case of Personal Data, data principal is the natural person to whom the personal data relates. However, in case of Non-Personal Data, the definition of a data principal is related to the type of Non-Personal Data - Public, Community or Private data”.

Non-personal data refers to information that cannot identify a person, but has details on weather conditions, and data from sensors installed on industrial machines, as well as public infrastructure, as per the draft report submitted to the government on Monday.

The proposal is open for public feedback until 13 August.

​Netizens are reacting to the report on social media. While some are breathing a sigh of relief, others are disappointed by the report, which they say looks like it was made in haste.

​The update to India’s stance on its citizens’ non-personal data comes just days after the country’s Commerce Ministry released a 15-page draft of new e-commerce rules that also comes with a proposal to appoint a designated regulator to make sure that the playing field is free of monopolies, and with wider varieties of products.

The rules also note that online marketplaces would be required to make information concerning national security, law, taxation, and seller details available to the government within 72 hours of noticing unusual trends

After India’s ban on 59 Chinese apps over security reasons, it is being speculated that the proposed e-commerce and data rules may cause troubles for major companies like Amazon, Google, and Facebook, among others, who could be required to opt for data localisation for their operations in India.