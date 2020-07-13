Register
    Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, India

    India’s Main Opposition Congress Faces Revolt in Rajasthan as State Deputy Chief Threatens to Quit

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s main opposition party Congress won the state legislative elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in 2018. Two young leaders, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot, raised the banner of revolt to head governments, but the party’s central leadership supported Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot to head the governments.

    India’s main opposition party Congress is facing a revolt in Rajasthan, with the state Deputy Chief Sachin Pilot raising his voice against Chief Ashok Gehlot. Pilot has been clamouring to head the government in Rajasthan since the party won the state legislative elections in 2018, but Gehlot was made the chief instead.

    Sachin Pilot’s media adviser Lokendra Singh told Sputnik that he has the backing of over 30 legislators including some independents to turn the table in his favour. There were also reports that Sachin Pilot was in talks with the national ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for support for his claim to the state chief minister's seat, but Singh did not confirm it.  

    Meanwhile state chief Gehlot has convened a meeting of Congress legislators in Jaipur. Pilot, along with his supporters, are camping out in the national capital and have indicated they won't attend the meeting.

    “Let us see what happens at the legislature party meeting convened by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot", Lokendra Singh refused to speculate about Pilot’s next move.

    Congress Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, however, exuded confidence that his party faces no threat in Rajasthan.

    “There is no reason for the BJP to cheer. The Congress government will complete its five-year term", Surjewala told reporters in Jaipur, where he has been deputised as the party’s central observer.

    Earlier in March, a Congress government headed by Kamal Nath had to resign after 22 legislators from the party withdrew support from his government following Madhavrao Scindia's resignation from the party and defection to the BJP. The rebel Congress legislators quit their seats, paving the way for a BJP government with the support of some independents.

    In the Rajasthan legislature with a strength of 200 seats, the Congress-led government has the support of 124 members including 12 independents and five smaller coalition partners. The BJP has 72 seats and 4 seats for smaller parties.

    Tags:
    Indian National Congress, Rajasthan, New Delhi, India
