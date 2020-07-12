India Records Highest Single-Day Spike, Pushing COVID-19 Tally to 849,553 Cases

New Delhi (Sputnik): At least eleven Indian states have imposed fresh restrictions and lockdowns since the central government relaxed a total lockdown to gradually reopen the economy. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi remain the worst-hit Indian states, with total cases reaching six digits.

India has a total of 849,553 coronavirus cases in the country, recording it largest single-day spike of 28,637 and 551 deaths since Saturday.

The fatality rate is 2.72 percent and 63% of patients are recovering in positive news for the country. People recovering from the disease currently outnumber active cases, which stand at 292,258. The country’s death toll has reached to 22,674, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country has so far conducted 280,151 tests.

India bridged the gap from 700,000 to 800,000 in just four days after the country surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country in the world on 6 July. India is now only trailing the US and Brazil.

The Indian state of Maharashtra remains the worst-hit, with 246,600 total cases and 10,116 deaths. On Saturday, it recorded a spike of over 8,000 patients in one day.

Due to the alarming rise in cases, the Indian states of Karnataka, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha have imposed lockdowns.