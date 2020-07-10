Register
16:53 GMT10 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Anjarle Bridge and Cows. India

    Indian Cops Blame Stray Cattle for Road Crash That Let Dreaded Gangster Vikas Dubey Flee, Get Killed

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Dey.sandip / Anjarle Bridge and Cows
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0a/1079849785_341:0:3907:2006_1200x675_80_0_0_c6c0674e8176db37c5f93c6dc5be1e9b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007101079849224-indian-cops-blame-stray-cattle-for-road-crash-that-let-dreaded-gangster-vikas-dubey-flee-get-killed/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): On Thursday, police officials from the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh shad arrested Vikas Dubey, the infamous gangster wanted for the brutal murder of eight policemen in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. He was nabbed in the city of Ujjain's famous Mahakal Temple, after eluding dozens of special security teams searching for him.

    A herd of stray cows and buffaloes led to a road crash which enabled the notorious criminal Vikas Dubey, who had been arrested for the killing of eight policemen, flee a police vehicle in the Indian city of Kanpur, a Special Task Force from Uttar Pradesh state revealed on Friday. He was shot and killed by police while attempting to flee custody.

    The clarification came amid questions being raised about how a high-value criminal who'd had a bounty of $6,650 (INR 500,000) on his head could could escape custody, albeit temporarily. 

    The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh (UPSTF) had to neutralise the dreaded gangster while it was transporting him from Madhya Pradesh state to the city of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He had fled to the neighbouring state to avoid special teams tasked with searching for him days after he and his accomplices brutally killed eight policemen who had gone to arrest him at his home. 

    People stand next to an overturned vehicle which was carrying Vikas Dubey, accused of ordering the killing of eight policemen, near Kanpur, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, July 10, 2020
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    People stand next to an overturned vehicle which was carrying Vikas Dubey, accused of ordering the killing of eight policemen, near Kanpur, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, July 10, 2020

    Flanked by policemen, he was just 20 kilometres away from Kanpur, following his arrest in Ujjain, when the accident occurred.

    "The driver had been driving since night, and he was surprised by the sudden appearance of the stray cattle in the middle of the main road. While trying to avoid hitting them, he lost controlled of the vehicle and it overturned," The UPSTF explained in a statement reviewed by Sputnik. 

    It was stated that four policemen travelling in the same vehicle with Dubey suffered serious injuries and were left unconscious for a while.

    "The gangster tried to take advantage of the situation and fled the police vehicle after stealing a gun from a policeman," the statement said, adding that it was policemen in the other vehicles in the convoy who saw Dubey fleeing and pursued him.

    "Dubey fired upon them as they tried to capture him alive. But in self-defence, he was fired upon and suffered injuries. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead by doctors," the statement read, adding that some policemen had also been injured in the gun battle.

    On 3 July, Dubey, an organised crime figure who had avoided conviction in various murder cases through his political connections, was tipped off by local policemen about an special security team raiding his home in Kanpur. He and his accomplices killed eight of them during the botched ambush and fled, prompting a state-wide police manhunt.  

    Related:

    Murder Mystery Unravelled: How Dreaded Gangster in India Had Eight Cops Hunting for Him Killed
    Dreaded Indian Gangster Shot Dead in Movie-Like Fashion by Hindu Monk's Police
    Killing Wanted Gangster in 'Encounter' Kicks Up Political Row in India
    Tags:
    crime, Uttar Pradesh, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 4 - 10 July
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse