If You've Got It, Flaunt It: Diamond-Studded Face Masks Go Viral in India

Diamond traders in Surat, a city in the Indian state of Gujarat, the world's largest diamond cutting and polishing centre, have designed diamond-studded face masks, priced between $1,329 and $5,319 (INR 100,000 to 400,000).
The masks have been prepared especially for couples who are getting married amid the pandemic. "These masks will prove to be very helpful, especially to make the wedding look different," the Twitter post said.
The video shows a few women wearing the masks in order to showcase them to the public. The diamond jewellery store attendants can also be seen with the blue cloth masks, which have diamonds studded as embroidery.
सूरत :— Janak Dave (@dave_janak) July 9, 2020
हीरा कारोबारियों ने हीरे के मास्क बनाये है।खासकर शादी में कुछ अलग दिखने के लिए यह मास्क काफी मददगार साबित होंगे।
शादी में जोड़े के लिए भी डायमंड से बने मास्क उपलब्ध है।
मास्क की कीमत 1 लाख से 4 लाख रुपये है।@Smita_Sharma @maryashakil @nistula @raydeep pic.twitter.com/LlleiFeIzC
However, netizens found these masks amusing. While some have claimed that the masks would make people easy targets for thieves, others called it a publicity stunt.
Nice way for robbers to rob— Charu Yadav (@CharuYadav2013) July 10, 2020
Jyaada kasht uthaane ki jarurat hi nahi
This diamond mask has been created by this jeweller only for publicity on #SocialMedia 😂😂— Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 9, 2020
No one is going to buy them.
If only people would wear them for diamond’s sake 😂 Most of them are parading around town with no mask. The overconfidence is mind blowing!— Lara D’Souza (@laraadsouza) July 9, 2020
Earlier, a resident of the Indian state Maharashtra got a custom-made gold mask worth $4,000 that turned heads on social media. The man had told Sputnik that it was his love for gold that compelled him to wear a mask crafted from the precious metal.
Shankar Kurade, a resident of India’s Maharashtra state has turned heads after wearing a solid gold face mask worth nearly $4,000 amid the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic. He tells Sputnik that he still has to observe social distancing guidelines though #India pic.twitter.com/9z90hsRSgm— Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) July 4, 2020
