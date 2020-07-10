Register
13:07 GMT10 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian police car

    Killing Wanted Gangster in 'Encounter' Kicks Up Political Row in India

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0a/1079848677_0:253:2272:1531_1200x675_80_0_0_162381d13ceda9f2b81b20c0ce577fbe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007101079847728-killing-wanted-gangster-in-encounter-kicks-up-political-row-in-india/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A wanted Indian gagster was killed early on Friday while he was being brought from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, the gangster was shot, when he snatched a pistol from a policeman after the vehicle in which they were travelling overturned and tried to run away.

    The killing of a wanted gangster in an "encounter" in Uttar Pradesh has kicked up a political row in India. Several political parties including the main opposition Congress Party has demanded a judicial probe, because it claims the gangster Vikas Dubey was done away with to cover up his alleged political links.

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded a judicial probe to expose the political-criminal nexus in the state.

    "The whole state knows he (Vikas Dubey) was getting political protection from those in the ruling party. Congress Party demands a judicial inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge to unravel the truth behind the entire episode and expose those who protected him", Vadra said in a video message in Hindi.

    ​Former state chief and leader of the Bahujan Samajwadi Party Mayawati also demanded a probe monitored by the apex court into the whole episode.

    ​"Killed in an encounter. Predicted by many, willful incompetence. Or, is it a conspiracy to destroy evidence linking Vikas (Dubey) to certain parties and individuals?", asked Congress lawmaker and former federal minister Kapil Sibal.

    "Dead men tell no tales", tweeted Omar Abdullah, former chief of Jammu and Kashmir.

    ​"The car overturned but the government has been saved from being overturned because of secrets", tweeted Akhilesh Yadav, another former chief of Uttar Pradesh in Hindi.

    ​Vikas Dubey, who was alleged to have been responsible for the ambush and killing of eight policemen during a raid, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh police had handed him over to their counterparts from Uttar Pradesh.

    According to a statement by Uttar Pradesh police, the gangster was shot dead 20 kilometres from Kanpur. The gangster snatched a service pistol from one of the policemen escorting him and tried to run away. Police chased him and asked him to surrender, but he didn’t listen and started firing at the police. He was then shot and later died in a hospital.

    ​Hours before Vikas Dubey was killed, a Mumbai-based lawyer had moved a plea before the Supreme Court of India seeking protection for the gangster. The lawyer Ghanshyam Upadhyay had said Dubey’s aides were killed in "fake encounters" by the Uttar Pradesh police, so Dubey too was likely to face the same fate now that he is in police custody.

    Vikas Dubey had 62 criminal cases against him in Uttar Pradesh including five cases of murder and eight cases of attempted murder.

     

    Related:

    Seven Killed, Four Injured in Candle Factory Blast in India's Uttar Pradesh - Video
    Criminals Ambush Police in India’s Uttar Pradesh State, Killing 8 Including Officer
    Murder Mystery Unravelled: How Dreaded Gangster in India Had Eight Cops Hunting for Him Killed
    Tags:
    Omar Abdullah, Indian National Congress, gangster, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 4 - 10 July
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse