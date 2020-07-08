570 E-Commerce Stores From 55 Countries Hacked, Credit Card Data Worth Over $7 Mln Sold Online

New Delhi (Sputnik): Despite its ubiquity and utility, the internet has exposed individuals and businesses around the world to major vulnerabilities. Just days after the Indian government released a proposed set of e-commerce rules focusing on data privacy, a major hacking incident has come to light.

The infamous hacking group “Keeper” has been breaking into jewellery shops, Apple product resellers, clothing lines, wine shops and even bicycle stores from India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Netherlands, the UK and the US, stealing credit card information of online shoppers.

The US, UK and Netherlands emerged as the top three countries targeted by the hackers within a span of three years, the media reported, citing international threat intelligence firm Gemini Advisory. The details of over 184,000 credit cards were sold online by the hackers.

"Over 85 percent of the victim sites operated on the Magento CMS platform, which boasts over 250,000 users worldwide. With revenue likely exceeding $7 million and increased cybercriminal interest in CNP (Card Not Present) data during the COVID-19 quarantine measures across the world, this group's market niche appears to be secure and profitable," the Gemini report noted.

As of now, efforts to combat these anonymous hackers remain unclear.

The group has been responsible for several cyber-crimes since it began operating, in approximately April 2017,

In a bid to ensure safety and monitor hacking activities, earlier this week, the Indian Ministry of Commerce released a 15-page draft of new rules for e-commerce players operating in the country that requires them to store the data of Indians locally.

The proposed policy is set to be published on the government's website to allow the relevant stakeholders to provide input.