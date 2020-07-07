India’s Apex School Regulatory Body Slashes Academic Curriculum Amid COVID-19 Disruption

India’s national regulatory board for school education has decided to slash the academic curriculum in schools by 30 percent in view of the disruption to classes since the enforcement of a national lockdown.
There are over 20,000 schools in India and 220 schools in foreign countries affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
“The revision of syllabi is a measure taken due to the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and at different parts of the world. Considering the importance of achieving the level of learning, the syllabus has been rationalised to the extent possible by retaining the core concepts,” said the CBSE.
The reduction in syllabus would be for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-2021. For classes up to 8 standard, schools would have the liberty to rationalise the syllabus in their own way.
The government has not yet decided whether to reopen schools for the current academic year in view of the prevailing global pandemic situation. Many states have started online teaching to make up for the loss of classes.
