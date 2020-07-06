'Taking Education to Next Level': Indian School Uses Augmented Reality in Online Classes -- Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Since 1 June, India has been in in the second phase of its plans to ease its lockdown. However, its decision not to reopen schools, colleges and education centres was taken in response to the rapid spike in COVID-19 cases.

With all schools and universities shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, a school in the Indian state of Kerala state has introduced Augment Reality (AR), one of the most modern technologies suggested for providing education to students.

According to the school administration, with the kids adapting to online classes, the goal was to give students "a better education and a more practical environment" so that they can learn and understand things in a better way.

AR technology superimposes a computer-generated image on a user's view of the real world, thus providing a composite view.

The video, which is going viral on social media, shows a school located in Malappuram district, where teachers can be seen teaching in the classroom. Animals like a cow and an elephant, the solar system, and the globe appear next to them as they explain them to the children during online classes.

Although the new-age AR technology was being considered enthusiastically within the Indian education system as something to embrace in the years to come, it seems the pandemic is making it popular years earlier.

Last month, Kerala began its 2020-21 academic year via online classes. The state government has opted to use various virtual platforms so that the education of the students is not impeded due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has the highest literacy rate in the country (93.91 percent) according to the national census.