Sleepy Kitties Only Purr: Brave Frog Charges Tiger King, Leaving Netizens Gasping For Air

Indian photographer and safari operator Aditya Singh on Monday posted a thrilling video on Twitter that captured an unusual moment between a tiny brown frog and a fully adult tiger – that brought viewers to the edge of their seats.
The short video shows the frog bravely launching itself towards the tiger’s face and falling to the ground – only because the big daddy of the cat family was snoring, sound asleep.
Take a look at the video.
Snapping at the frog’s courage, Netizens called the “royally cute” video “the best thing they saw on the internet today”.
Singh, whose Twitter bio points out that he works in the Ranthambore forest area, located in the state of Rajasthan, revealed in the comments that the video was captured on a hot day, and the tiger had slipped into a deep sleep after relishing a belly full of food.
