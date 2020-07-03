Lightning Strike Kills 27 People in India’s Bihar State in Third Incident in a Week

27 people were killed by a lightning strike in Bihar state on Friday in what has become the third incident in the past one week, leaving a total of 121 people dead.
The latest lightning strikes hit in eight districts, including the state capital Patna. On 25 June, 83 people were killed in 23 districts, while 11 died on 30 June when lightning hit five districts.
The state disaster management authority has cautioned people to remain indoors during thunderstorms and lightning. According to the national disaster management agency, about 2,500 people are killed due to lightning and torrential rains every year in the country.
