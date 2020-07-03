Rocking 'Teletubby' PPE: Indian Doctor Dances COVID-19 Blues Away on Duty Break - Video

An Indian doctor who deals with coronavirus patients in Mumbai decided to break the hospital blues with some quick dance moves. Packed from top to bottom in her personal protective equipment (PPE), Rich Negi recorded a video of herself grooving in style to the famous Bollywood number “Garmi” (heat).
The young medic shared the surprising video on Instagram, which has now gone viral on social media.
"We Won’t Let The Negativity Of The Situation Get To Us Even While Serving The Patients In This GARMI-ful But Oh So Graceful Outfit", the caption for the video read.
Even though Negi thought she looked like a “teletubby” – a character in the famous children's television series Teletubbies – netizens only had praise and love for her dance and her work.
Doctor Richa Negi dancing in her PPE outfit, garim-ful yet so graceful on the song 'Garmi'.— Khushboo (@Khush_boozing) July 2, 2020
Dr Richa Negi, dancing to 'Garmi' armored from head to toe, after having selflessly gone above & beyond her call of duty to take care of patients during #COVID__19 pandemic proves that not all heroes wear capes, some wear PPE kits.— Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) July 3, 2020
On1 July, India marked “National Doctors' Day”. Even though doctors and healthcare professionals currently don't have a particularly celebratory vibe, people from around the world are pouring their gratitude and strength onto the frontline “heroes” of the coronavirus age regardless.
Only a doctor is blessed with the magical powers to treat a life, to bring health into our lives and to be there with us when we have lost all the hopes. Happy Doctor’s Day 2020
