Register
07:17 GMT03 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits India's Himalayan desert region of Ladakh, India, July 3, 2020, in this still image taken from video.

    Indian Prime Minister Makes Surprise Visit to Ladakh Amid Continuing Border Tensions With China

    © REUTERS / ANI
    India
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107978/23/1079782341_0:50:1439:860_1200x675_80_0_0_03d34230e598f381c83a41098e0c0f17.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007031079782100-indian-prime-minister-makes-surprise-visit-to-ladakh-amid-continuing-border-tensions-with-china/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Tensions between India and China have been ongoing despite several meetings between diplomats and army commanders on both sides in the wake of a violent standoff in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ladakh for a surprise visit amid a military build-up weeks after violent clashes between the armies of India and China on 15 June. India lost 20 soldiers, including an officer, while there was no formal confirmation of casualties on the Chinese side.

    ​Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, are also accompanying Prime Minister Modi, who will review the situation on the ground along with the commanders.

    Upon his arrival in Ladakh, Modi went to Nimu, one of the forward locations, where he interacted with personnel from the armed forces. Nimu is located at 11,000 feet and among the toughest of terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar Range and on the banks of the River Indus.

    Soldiers await a visit by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India's Himalayan desert region of Ladakh, India, July 3, 2020, in this still image taken from video.
    © REUTERS / ANI
    Soldiers await a visit by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India's Himalayan desert region of Ladakh, India, July 3, 2020, in this still image taken from video.

    Amid reports of a continuing build-up by the People's Liberation Army of China near the disputed Line of Actual Control, which is the de facto border between the two countries, New Delhi cleared a procurement of 21 MiG-29s and 12 Su-30 MKI planes, in addition to an upgrade of 59 MiG-29 aircraft.

    New Delhi and Beijing, in the meantime, have voiced hope for a peaceful resolution to the vexed border dispute.

    “The two sides will continue their meetings both at the military and diplomatic level including under the framework of WMCC (Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs), in the future to resolve the issues to mutual satisfaction", said a spokesperson for India’s External Affairs Ministry on Thursday.

    “We hope the Indian side will work with the Chinese side towards the same goal, keep up close communication through military and diplomatic channels, and ease the situation and lower the temperature along the border", said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday.

    The last engagement between the army commanders of both countries was held on 30 June at Chushul on the Indian side of the LAC to “discuss issues related to disengagement at the face-off sites along the LAC and de-escalation from the border areas".

    The 15 June standoff was the latest clash between India and China on Beijing’s contentious claim to the Galwan Valley in the eastern Ladakh region.

    The countries share a border from Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast to Sikkim in the centre and Ladakh, a northern federally administered territory, which are mainly land borders. But in Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, it passes through a lake. India controls the western portion of the 45-km lake, while the rest is under Chinese control.

    Related:

    Chinese Forces Write ‘China’ in Huge Letters on Land Disputed With India, Satellite Images Show
    Banning 59 Apps 'A Digital Strike' on China, India's Information and Technology Minister Says
    China's Border Realignment Aimed at Gaining Tactical Advantage Before India Gets S-400: IAF Vet
    Tags:
    Bipin Rawat, Narendra Modi, Ladakh region, Beijing, China, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Where Sea Was Once Land: Underwater Aboriginal Sites in Australia
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse