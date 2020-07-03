Criminals Ambush Police in India’s Uttar Pradesh State, Killing 8 Including Officer

New Delhi (Sputnik): The chief of India’s most populous state - Uttar Pradesh - promised during the 2017 legislative assembly election to crack down on criminal gangs in the district. The politically-sensitive state reportedly boasts several criminal gangs, who are said to indulge in extortion, land grabbing and murder.

Criminals ambushed and killed eight police personnel, including an officer, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh early Friday. The police team had gone to raid a village in the industrial city of Kanpur, where a criminal gang was said to be hiding, when the incident occured.

#Kanpur: 8 policemen lose their lives in firing by criminals during raid; a police team had gone to raid an area in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey pic.twitter.com/s5ZhI0bNHx — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 3, 2020

​Police went to Dikru village to arrest a known gangster, Vikas Dubey, who faces 60 criminal cases, when they were ambushed. Senior police officials in Kanpur told media that, as the team was about to reach the hideout of the criminal, they were fired upon from the rooftop of a building. A deputy superintendent of police, three sub inspectors and four constables were killed in the shooting.

State Chief Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to families of those who lost their lives. He has sought a report from the state police chief and vowed to take strict action against the criminals.

Adityanath has expressed his condolence to the families of the 8 Police personnel who lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur. He has directed DGP HC Awasthi to take strict action against criminals, he also sought report of the incident. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/YLK3vpsy5n — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 3, 2020

​After Aditynath took the reigns of the state, police mounted pressure on criminal gangs, and many were arrested and jailed, while others were reported to have given up criminal activity.

According to the federal crime records bureau (NCRB), Uttar Pradesh tops the chart ion India in terms of rape and other crimes against women, children and senior citizens.