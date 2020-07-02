Indian Airline IndiGo Honours Health Workers With 25% Airfare Discount in First-of-Its-Kind Move

To express gratitude for the tireless commitment of medical workers, Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo has launched its "Tough Cookie" campaign by offering a 25% "Tough Cookie" discount on the airfares valid for sale and travel from 1 July to 31 December this year.
Doctors and nurses can avail the perk only by booking on IndiGo's website and producing their hospital IDs during check-in.
Special treatment will be meted out for these frontline warriors in the form of an in-flight welcome announcement, a Tough Cookie sticker on personal protective equipment, and a complementary cookie tin at check-in.
William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo, said, "This is a heartfelt gesture for frontline medical workers everywhere - the undisputed heroes of 2020 – and a small way for us to demonstrate our support and thanks for their indispensable efforts”.
While Indigo is the first airline to launch such a campaign, boosting the morale of the medical frontline staff during the crisis has also been undertaken by both the government and individuals.
Meanwhile, in a similar move in March, ride-hailing app Uber joined hands with India's National Health Authority (NHA) to provide free "UberMedic" rides to healthcare workers in select locations for a month.
While firms are doing their bit to appreciate health workers, videos of several people giving a warm welcome to doctors and nurses in their residential areas and the Indian Armed Forces' move to shower flower petals on them to applaud their services are just a few of the landmark events during this pandemic.
