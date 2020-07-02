Indian Airline IndiGo Honours Health Workers With 25% Airfare Discount in First-of-Its-Kind Move

New Delhi (Sputnik): Frontline healthcare workers in India have been celebrated multiple times by the government and individuals. The commitment and sincerity of the health staff was appreciated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who directed the nation to light lamps, clap for them, and even ensured floral showers by jets over hospitals.

To express gratitude for the tireless commitment of medical workers, Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo has launched its "Tough Cookie" campaign by offering a 25% "Tough Cookie" discount on the airfares valid for sale and travel from 1 July to 31 December this year.

Doctors and nurses can avail the perk only by booking on IndiGo's website and producing their hospital IDs during check-in.

Special treatment will be meted out for these frontline warriors in the form of an in-flight welcome announcement, a Tough Cookie sticker on personal protective equipment, and a complementary cookie tin at check-in.

William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo, said, "This is a heartfelt gesture for frontline medical workers everywhere - the undisputed heroes of 2020 – and a small way for us to demonstrate our support and thanks for their indispensable efforts”.

While Indigo is the first airline to launch such a campaign, boosting the morale of the medical frontline staff during the crisis has also been undertaken by both the government and individuals.

Meanwhile, in a similar move in March, ride-hailing app Uber joined hands with India's National Health Authority (NHA) to provide free "UberMedic" rides to healthcare workers in select locations for a month.

While firms are doing their bit to appreciate health workers, videos of several people giving a warm welcome to doctors and nurses in their residential areas and the Indian Armed Forces' move to shower flower petals on them to applaud their services are just a few of the landmark events during this pandemic.