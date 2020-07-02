Massive Shelling Begins Between India and Pakistan Day After Terrorists Kill Soldier, Civilian

The Indian Army accused Pakistani troops of an unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Shahpur sector of Poonch along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday morning.
According to Indian Army officials, heavy mortar fire and other weapons were used by Pakistani soldiers to which the "troops are giving a befitting reply".
"No lives have been lost so far", the officer said, adding that the fight is still underway.
On Wednesday, Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia after one person was killed and five others were injured during a firefight on 29 June and 30 June. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry accused Indian forces of targeting civilians with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars, and automatic weapons along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB).
However, the Indian Army claimed that a group of terrorists were trying to sneak into the Indian side of Kashmir and troops spotted them 400 metres inside the LoC. The military neutralised one terrorist and recovered ammunition from his possession.
Last month, India alleged that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire over 2,000 times this year, while Islamabad blamed India for violating the ceasefire 957 times during the same period.
All comments
Show new comments (0)