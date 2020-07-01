Secret Ingredient: Indian Family Hospitalised After Mistakenly Consuming Cannabis Curry

Six members of a family had to be hospitalised in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh after consuming a dish made with marijuana leaves, police said on Wednesday.
The family mistook the dried leaves for the leafy vegetable fenugreek, commonly known as "Methi".
According to police, a man identified as Naval Kishore had given the weed to his neighbour's son Nitish, saying it was dried fenugreek.
“After reaching home, Nitish gave the packed to his sister-in-law Pinki, who cooked a curry with it. After eating it, the family members' condition started deteriorating soon. One of them contacted a neighbour, who rushed them to a hospital,” a senior police officer said.
Police seized the packet of marijuana and the curry from the house and sent it for a laboratory test.
“During interrogation, Kishore confessed to his crime, saying it was a prank played by him but that unfortunately it had gone wrong,” the officer said.
Police further said the entire family is out of danger while a further investigation is underway.
