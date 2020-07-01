Delhi Tour Operators Vow to Boycott Chinese Nationals Amid India-China Standoff

New Delhi (Sputnik): The two Asian giants India and China have been involved in Corps Commander-level talks to finalise the terms for the disengagement of troops from all contentious and sensitive areas in Ladakh region. The high-level meetings are being held to find ways to ease tension in the region after a deadly face-off on 15 June.

In the aftermath of the recent killing of 20 Indian soldiers in the Ladakh region by the Chinese Army and in light of continuing tensions along the India-China border (LAC), a tourism association in New Delhi has decided not to do business with Chinese nationals.

Over 500 tour package providers associated with Delhi's Tours and Travellers Association are now refusing to provide travel packages or taxis to Chinese nationals.

"We have around 50,000 taxis and over the last few years we have been providing good and safe services to the foreign nationals, especially the Chinese nationals. But after the violent steps taken by the Chinese soldiers against the Indian troops at the border, we have decided that we will not provide our taxis to any Chinese citizen," a letter from the association read.

The association has also appealed to India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Modi government to boycott all Chinese goods in the country.

"We will be writing to other states' tour and travel associations as well, to boycott the provision of any sort of service (travel packages/taxis) to Chinese nationals," the letter continued.

On Monday, the Indian government had banned 59 Chinese applications including TikTok, saying the move will protect the sovereignty of India, cyberspace and safeguard the interest of millions of Indian mobile and internet users. Last month, Delhi Hotels and Restaurant Owners Associations had announced that they would not be providing any accommodation to the Chinese Nationals. The death of 20 soldiers in Ladakh's Galvan Valley has sparked national outrage.