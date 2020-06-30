Register
18:03 GMT30 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Old Bitter-Sweet TikTok Videos Trend on Twitter After Ban on Chinese App in India

    Old Bitter-Sweet TikTok Videos Trend on Twitter After Ban on Chinese App in India

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107976/00/1079760005_0:132:1920:1212_1200x675_80_0_0_5cd65a2982e97a170cd3cc6c3d388446.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006301079759454-old-bitter-sweet-tiktok-videos-trend-on-twitter-after-ban-on-chinese-app-in-india/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In an unprecedented move, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, including short-video making application Tik-Tok, in the wake of the border conflict in Ladakh. The app is popular in India with nearly 119 million users.

    While for some it's a joyous occasion that TikTok has been banned in India under the Information Technology Act, for others it's a day of mourning. The short-video making app was widely recognised as a platform for people belonging to the lower economic strata who dreamed of making it big.

    Celebrating those people, a few old videos which once went viral have started trending on social media. While some of them are amusing, others were made by migrants who were travelling back to their homes after the lockdown was announced. The videos seem to really have captured the good times and the bad times of the lives of people in India.

    The Viral Goatherd

    A video of a man walking in green pastures while rearing his colourful goats went viral on Twitter with 62,000 views. With a melodious song playing in background, the man can be seen mumbling the words of the song from a popular Bollywood movie 'Hum Apke Hain Kon' which says, "I am taking them to my town". What the Twitterati fell for is the smile at the end of the song.

    Romance in Pain

    This video of a couple walking back home during the migrant labour crisis in India lightened the mood during the pandemic. The duo can be seen walking on a highway carrying their belongings on their heads. The husband makes a TikTok video with a popular song playing in background. The track is from the comedy Bollywood movie Hero Number One. It says, "I eloped with you from your house due to the fear of your dad."

    Singing Way Back Home

    Another TikTok clip conveys the happiness of a migrant duo who got a ride back home. They end up making a TikTok video while sitting in the back of truck. "I have found the way, will reach the destination soon," the song says. The video garnered 1,500 views after resurfacing on Twitter. In the caption, the duo thanked the "TikTok family" who helped them to secure a ride back home.

    When a Tribal Couple Made TikTok

    This Adivasi (tribal) community in the countryside is deprived of continuous electricity and water supply. When a TikTok video made by an Adivasi couple surfaced on the internet, it was a treat for viewers. The couple can be seen dancing to a popular Bollywood romantic song.

    A Dig at Employment Crisis

    A group of migrant labourers got together to make a TikTok video while walking way back home during the lockdown when they lost their source of income. The song that they can be seen dancing to talks about the aspirations that a person fulfils upon getting a job. The video garnered 1.5K views and prompted people to take jibes at prime minister Narendra Modi.

    TikTok in India was known for its wider reach across all sections of the society. However, the government raised privacy concern over the app. Earlier, several India states attempted to ban the Chinese app for "vulgar content" but this was later revoked.

    Stating that app is in the process of complying with the Indian government's ban order, TikTok India clarified on Tuesday that the app continues to comply with all security and data privacy requirements as per Indian law and that it has never shared any user information with a foreign government, including the Chinese government.

    Related:

    India Bans Tik Tok and 58 Other Chinese Apps Citing Security Concerns Amid Spike in Border Tensions
    TikTok’s Chinese Parent ByteDance to Withdraw Other Video-Making App From India Amid Tensions
    Hysterical Memes, Meltdown on Twitter as TikTok, Other Chinese Apps Banned in India
    Tags:
    Twitter, online, apps, smartphone, China, TikTok, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Power of Nature: World's Landmarks Illuminated by Lightning
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse