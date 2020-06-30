Register
15:24 GMT30 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FCC Chairman, Ajit Pai, testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 16, 2020

    US Keen to Team Up With India on 6GHz Spectrum Amid Delayed 5G Trials, FCC Chairman Says

    © REUTERS / Chip Somodevilla/Pool
    India
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107975/93/1079759335_0:0:3021:1701_1200x675_80_0_0_b72fc38dab80a91f7dc85aa5557f0788.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006301079758023-us-keen-to-team-up-with-india-on-6ghz-spectrum-amid-delayed-5g-trials-fcc-chairman-says/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Delayed by the pandemic, India’s 5G trials and spectrum auctions have been pushed forward by a year reportedly. At a time when India and China are struggling with border tensions, the US is exploring tech avenues to work in collaboration with India – a major one of which is high speed internet connectivity.

    Ajit Pai, the ethnically Indian Chairman of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), on Tuesday said America is rather keen on teaming up with India on the 6GHz spectrum band, which would further fuel smoother wireless services.

    He said it during a India Business Council webinar.

    What is 6 GigaHertz (GHz) Spectrum and How Will it Help?

    The 6 GHz band will deliver faster connectivity speeds and improved capacity when compared to both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi, making it ideal for smartphones, tablets, laptops and even Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) devices.

    The spectrum, which is being touted as the next big spectrum addition since the FCC sanctioned internet bands for WiFi services back in 1989, is capable of multiplying the amount of bandwidth space on routers and dongles by four times – which will facilitate smooth internet functioning.

    “Wi-Fi 6 – which has already started being rolled out – will be over two-and-a-half times faster than the current standard, and it will offer better performance for connected devices. During my visit to India in February, I had a good discussion with Indian officials about our 6 GHz efforts. So, I know that India is interested in exploring the possibilities of unlicensed use in this band,” media reports quoted Pai as saying.

    The FCC chairman also added that Indo-US collaboration on developing communication technologies would be another step towards unlocking the even mightier potential of upcoming 5G services.

    Earlier this month, Pai also urged Indian telecom stakeholders to be active in speaking to regulatory officials and policymakers about the importance of pushing ahead with next generation 5G networks.

    During his trip to India earlier in February, US President Donald Trump had advised the country to choose equipment needed to build 5G infrastructure from the "West".

    While India is taking drastic decisions on the involvement of Chinese players in the development of the country’s tech infrastructure, Cellular Operations Association of India (COAI) – the country’s apex telecom representation body, last Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 5G-ACIA in a bid to shape and execute 5G-enabled mobile communications in different vertical industries.

    The 5G-Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (ACIA) is a working party of German electrical and electronic manufacturers – ZVEI.

    To create pockets of high speed-enabled developments in defence, smart cities and healthcare projects, India Telephone Industries (ITI) recently partnered with multi-billion dollar IT services player Tech Mahindra to collaborate in the areas of 4G and 5G networks.

    ITI is a Central Government-owned telecommunications equipment manufacturer and Tech Mahindra is an Indian company that operates across 90 countries and is estimated to be worth $5.2 billion.

    Tags:
    Ajit Pai, Federal Communications Commission (FCC), FCC, German, 4g, 4G, spectrum disorders, 5G, 5g, US, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Power of Nature: World's Landmarks Illuminated by Lightning
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse