India's Ayurvedic Firm Patanjali Makes U-Turn on COVID-19 Medicine Claims

New Delhi (Sputnik): Last week, Indian Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s company Pantanjali Ayurved officially launched an Ayurvedic medicine, claiming it cured COVID-19 patients. During the official launch, Ramdev stated it was not an immunity booster but a cure for those infected.

Days after claiming that it had developed a medicine that can cure COVID-19 patients in a few days to a few weeks, Indian Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved company rowed back on such claims on Tuesday and said the company had never made a medicine called 'Corona Kit'.

The move comes despite Ramdev recently claiming to have developed "Coronil" pill and "Divya Swasari Vati", that were packaged in a box named "Corona Kit".

The clarification came in response to a notice from the Utatrakhand Drug Department which had asked the company to explain how it got permission to make the Ayurvedic formation for treating COVID-19.

"In reply to our notice, Patanjali said no 'Corona Kit' has been packaged by them. Patanjali has printed a representative picture of Coronavirus on 'Coronil' packaging. Samples of 'Coronil & 2 other drugs have been taken for testing", YS Rawat, Licence Officer, Uttarakhand Ayurved Department, said.

He added that Patanjali Ayurved said it had not marketed the Corona kit as a treatment for COVID-19 and only promoted the successful trial of the medicine.

“They have also stated that they only shared about the benefits of the medicine and its successful test on people and never claimed it can cure COVID-19,” Rawat added.

According to the CEO of Patanjali Acharya Balkrishna, they never said the medicine (coronil) can cure or control COVID-19.

“We made medicines and used them in a clinical controlled trail which cured patients suffering from COVID-19. There is no confusion in it,” Balkrishna.

Last week, the company officially launched an ayurvedic medicine that was said to cure COVID-19 patients.

"We've prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for COVID-19. We conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days & 100% patients recovered in 7 days," Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said during the launch.