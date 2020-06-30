Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan Urges Fans to Pray for His Mother as Home Staff Test COVID-Positive

New Delhi (Sputnik): India's film city Mumbai is reeling under the mounting number of COVID-19 cases, making it the worst-hit community in the country. Maharashtra state, which will remain under lockdown until 31 July, has a total 169,883 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 7,610 related deaths.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has appealed to fans to pray for his mother's well-being as she undergoes a coronavirus test after some of his home staff have been found COVID-19 positive.

The actor put up a Twitter post on Tuesday to share the news with millions of his fans.

While he was on his way to get her tested in Mumbai, the actor shared that he and his family have tested negative but his mother is the last one in the loop.

The 'PK' movie actor wrote in his post, "this is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and the BMC (civil) officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility."

​Reacting to his post, millions of fans on Twitter flooded the posts, wishing his and his family's well being. While some said he'll get through it, others prayed for his mother.

Be Positive. 😇

Your mom will surely test as -ve

May Good Happen 😇

Love

ad.

❤😊 — Abdulla Daniyal (@abdaniyal09) June 30, 2020

Don't Worry. We will be praying for you all. Take care. Stay safe. 🙏🏼❤ — Debi (@WhoDebi) June 30, 2020

​

Inshallah your mother test will be negative. Will pray for her.

Tc. — Aizu13 (@Aizu131) June 30, 2020

​The 55-year-old actor, who has been nick named "Mr. Perfectionist" for his work, was shooting for his movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha', a remake of the Hollywood flick Forest Gump, before the lockdown came into force in March-end. The movie is scheduled for release in December 2020.