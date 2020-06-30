Another 26/11 Terror Attack in the Offing? Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gets Bomb Threat Call From Pakistan

Mumbai Police on Tuesday beefed up security around the Taj Mahal Palace hotel and Taj Lands End hotel following a bomb threat made to them from Pakistan after midnight on Tuesday.
According to the police, the caller threatened to blow up the two hotels in Mumbai.
"The first call was received at around 12:30 am by the Taj Mahal palace hotel. The call was made from a Pakistani number. The caller referred to himself as a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba and said that the hotel would be blown up," a senior Mumbai police officer said, adding that another 2008 Mumbai Terror attack would take place.
He further stated the the second call was received by the The Lands End hotel from the same number with a threat to blow up the hotel in a similar way.
"Several forces along with the local police have been placed on high alert, and security has been increased around the hotels," the officer said.
In the 2008 Mumbai Terror attacks, 10 heavily armed terrorists from the Pakistani group Lashkar-e-Taiba arrived in India's financial capital and carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across Mumbai, including the infamous Taj Mahal Palace Hotel attack, which lasted four days and left 166 people dead and hundreds injured.
