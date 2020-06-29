Register
16:06 GMT29 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    You’ll Never Walk Alone

    Watch Indian 'Classical' Rendition of Liverpool's Iconic 'You'll Never Walk Alone' Anthem

    © Photo : plforindia/instagram
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107974/91/1079749132_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_06540faa226a4591cfc152b6daaeff58.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006291079748934-watch-indian-classical-rendition-of-liverpools-iconic-youll-never-walk-alone-anthem/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Last week, English Premier League (EPL) side Liverpool were crowned as the champions of the 2019-20 season. Managed by Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool won their 19th league title after a long 30-year wait.

    An Indian-origin Sikh family in Malaysia celebrated Liverpool's Premier League title win in a unique way, recording the club's iconic anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

    To mark the occasion, Gurmukh Singh, a die-hard Liverpool fan, along with his troupe - his family members - performed a unique Indian "semi-classical" rendition of the Liverpool anthem.

    In the video shared by Gurmukh on Facebook, the entire family can be seen wearing red, the colour worn by Liverpool.

    Gurmukh had his Liverpool scarf wrapped around his neck while his son who is a die hard Manchester United fan had his red devil's scarf with him. With harmonium and tabla (Indian traditional drums), the family sang 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

    View this post on Instagram

    A classical flavour to @liverpoolfc’s 🎶 You’ll Never Walk Alone 🎶 ⁣ ⁣ 📹 Gurmukh Singh (Facebook)

    A post shared by Premier League India (@plforindia) on


    Gurmukh, a lawyer by profession and a Liverpool FC fan for over 40 years, said he was over the moon when his favourite football team finally became Premier League champions.

    Gurmukh, 54, recorded the song and posted the video on his Facebook. The video has had over 77,000 views.

    "I had been wanting to do this from a very long time but was never able to it. Doing it at the time when the club won the league is so special," Gurmukh said.

    He added that witnessing the club emerge as Premier League champs again after so long was right up there as a kind of spiritual experience. It's an indescribable feeling.

    "We didn't have to do much practice for the anthem.We just went through it for five minutes or so before recording it. We never expected it to get so much attention. All thanks to the vast Liverpool fan base for the support to the song," Gurmukh added.




    Related:

    Thousands of Liverpool Fans Celebrate Premier League Title at Anfield Stadium - Videos
    Liverpool Wins First Premier League Title in 30 Years
    Tags:
    premier league, Facebook, Facebook post, champions, English Premier League, Liverpool, Liverpool FC, Jurgen Klopp, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Training flights of female cadets of the Krasnodar Air Force Academy specialising in assault, fighter, and long-range aviation at the Kushchevsky Airfield in the Krasnodar Territory.
    No Job for a Lady? Russian Female Air Force Academy Cadets Conquer Skies With Skill and Charm
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse