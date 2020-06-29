Watch Bollywood’s Gorgeous Sunny Leone Strike Acrobatic Poses While Jumping on Trampoline

Sharing a new video about her daily activities in Los Angeles, Bollywood's baby doll Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Monday to share a glimpse of her fun time with her family - the "Ragini MMS" actor can be seen jumping on a trampoline and striking poses while having a good time.
With upbeat music playing in background and scattered sunlight shining over her head, Sunny wrote in the caption, "I think there is a angel on my shoulder coming through the sunlight!"
The actress is dressed in a summer top and jeans, with her hair tied in high pony tail.
I think there is a angel on my shoulder coming through the sunlight!
The 39-year-old porn star-turned-actress flew to a "safer place", America, and has been spending "quality time" with her family. The actress keeps sharing her happy moments during her daily activities to keep her fans updated on Instagram.
Recently, Sunny shared an Instagram video of herself hitting the gym for the first time in three months in Los Angeles. With her face covered in a mask and bold and her beautiful eyes standing out, the Bollywood actress could be seen doing a cardio exercise.
