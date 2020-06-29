About 1 Million Affected by Floods in India’s Northeast Assam, 43 Drowned, Killed in Landslides

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s north-eastern state of Assam has been hit by a second round of floods since last week, affecting nearly one million people. The state was earlier hit by floods in May, followed by heavy rainfall following Cyclone Amphan, affecting nearly 400,000 people.

Nearly one million people have been hit by a second wave of floods in India’s north-eastern state of Assam. 23 of the 33 administrative divisions or districts of the state were worst affected. 20 people have died in the floods and 23 more have been killed in landslides in the state since 22 May.

#Assam: Over 9 Lakh affected in 23 districts as flood situation worsens.



CM Sarbananda Sonowal instructs to district administrations to provide necessary help at relief camps. pic.twitter.com/2Wp5JfnEEe — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 29, 2020

​According to Assam's State Disaster Management Authority, 2,071 villages and localities were flooded across 23 districts, in less than 24 hours. Over 9,000 people were rescued from the worst-hit areas, according to the authority. Standing crops in 68,800 hectares of land were also submerged in floodwaters.

Floods have also hit Kaziranga National Park, known for its one-horned Rhinos. A large part of the national part has been inundated in floodwaters.

Around 40% of kaziranga national park has been inundated by flood waters due to incessant rains.

You may not have heard of it but there's massive flood in assam and lakhs are been affected. No Media coverage! But you can spread the world!🙏 Jai hind #AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/wX1UD14P1v — Rohan Sahu (@RohanSa92957419) June 28, 2020

​Several rivers in the state, including the mighty Brahmaputra, are flowing close to danger marks.

The state has already been reeling under the spread of COVID-19 and has 2,108 positive cases as of Monday. According to the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the total caseload of the viral infection in the state was 7,206 with 10 deaths.

“We have readied 193 relief camps in the 12 worst affected districts where over 27,000 people have taken refuge. Maintaining social distancing due to COVID-19 protocol is a challenge at these camps, where priority is providing food and medicine”, a spokesperson for the Disaster Management Authority told reporters.