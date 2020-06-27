Indian Doctor Shares Video of Pink-Nosed Kitten Casually Dozing Off in ‘Happy Baby’ Yoga Pose

Twitter user Dr Monica Langeh on Saturday posted a 14-second video clip of a fluffy grey and white kitten comfortably dozing off in a yoga pose – which is a tough one for us humans.
The yoga position in which the kitten is dreaming is called the “Ananda Balasana”, which is Sanskrit for “happy baby position”.
Doing Yoga...Time to Shed some kgs😺 pic.twitter.com/Afu47J9sMS— Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) June 27, 2020
The snippet of this pink-pawed munchkin garnered “awwdorable” reactions on Twitter.
Hahahahahha soo cute— Sakshi Sabharwal (@SakshiSabharw14) June 27, 2020
Hahaha cute 💓— Er.Piyush (@ERPIYUSH5) June 27, 2020
This is really adorable.— Dr.Sarita Mishra (@Doctor_Sarita) June 27, 2020
🤗
This is not the first time netizens have made Twitter a better place with pictures of their kitty cats just existing in all their glory.
Another Twitter user, Arjun Parashar, posted an eye-popping pose that his cat was just chilling in – or maybe it was in the middle of a stretching session.
Me: Aah my neck hurts!— Arjun Parashar (@Arjun_Parasharr) June 27, 2020
Also me: pic.twitter.com/Lp6Zq9S1XH
