Register
12:46 GMT26 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian army trucks move along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district June 17, 2020

    ‘Did China Encroach Our Land?’ India’s Congress Nudges Prime Minister Modi Over Ladakh Conflict

    © REUTERS / DANISH ISMAIL
    India
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107963/95/1079639513_0:238:3215:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_4734b7d05655bff68ee31fc974d00721.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006261079727148-did-china-encroach-our-land-indias-congress-nudges-prime-minister-modi-over-ladakh-conflict/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In an unprecedented turn of events, Indian and Chinese armies fought each other at a disputed territory in eastern Ladakh on 15 June. India lost 20 soldiers, including an officer, while there has been confirmation about any casualties on the Chinese side. Both sides have blamed each other for the violent face-off.

    India’s main opposition party, Congress has once again nudged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean on the Galwan Valley face-off and reveal the truth, about whether China has encroached upon the territory of the country. 

    “Some days ago our prime minister had said, not an inch of land was encroached upon by anyone and no one crossed over to our land. But people are saying, satellite images are showing, people of Ladakh and retired army generals are saying that China has encroached our territory not at one place, but at three places. Prime minister, you have to say the truth", said Gandhi.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his concluding remarks at an all-political party meeting on 19 June claimed that “neither anyone entered in our territory nor any of our posts were captured".

    Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday asked Prime Minister Modi, if China has not encroached upon our land, how and why 20 did Indian soldiers lose their lives.

    ​India and China have blamed each other for the violent face-off. New Delhi said Beijing violated various bilateral agreements by amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the de facto border known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

    On the other hand, Chinese envoy in New Delhi Sun Weidong blamed India for “completely” instigating the violence in the Galwan Valley causing casualties. He claimed the Galwan Valley is located on the Chinese side of the LAC.

    India and China share a border from Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast to Sikkim in the centre to Ladakh, a northern union territory. While it is mainly a land border in most regions, in Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, it passes through a lake.

    India controls the western portion of the 45-km long lake, while the rest is under Chinese control. Most of the clashes between the Indian and Chinese armies have taken place near the disputed portion of the lake.

    Related:

    India, China Swear Upon Past Agreements, New Confidence-Building Measures to Break Stand-off
    China, India Open New Front of Escalation With Deployment of Heavy Vehicles, Troops in Depsang
    India Accuses China of Amassing Large Number of Arms, Troops Near Line of Actual Control Since May
    Tags:
    Ladakh region, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Beijing, China, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse