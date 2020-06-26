‘Did China Encroach Our Land?’ India’s Congress Nudges Prime Minister Modi Over Ladakh Conflict

New Delhi (Sputnik): In an unprecedented turn of events, Indian and Chinese armies fought each other at a disputed territory in eastern Ladakh on 15 June. India lost 20 soldiers, including an officer, while there has been confirmation about any casualties on the Chinese side. Both sides have blamed each other for the violent face-off.

India’s main opposition party, Congress has once again nudged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean on the Galwan Valley face-off and reveal the truth, about whether China has encroached upon the territory of the country.

“Some days ago our prime minister had said, not an inch of land was encroached upon by anyone and no one crossed over to our land. But people are saying, satellite images are showing, people of Ladakh and retired army generals are saying that China has encroached our territory not at one place, but at three places. Prime minister, you have to say the truth", said Gandhi.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 26, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his concluding remarks at an all-political party meeting on 19 June claimed that “neither anyone entered in our territory nor any of our posts were captured".

Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday asked Prime Minister Modi, if China has not encroached upon our land, how and why 20 did Indian soldiers lose their lives.

​India and China have blamed each other for the violent face-off. New Delhi said Beijing violated various bilateral agreements by amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the de facto border known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

On the other hand, Chinese envoy in New Delhi Sun Weidong blamed India for “completely” instigating the violence in the Galwan Valley causing casualties. He claimed the Galwan Valley is located on the Chinese side of the LAC.

India and China share a border from Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast to Sikkim in the centre to Ladakh, a northern union territory. While it is mainly a land border in most regions, in Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, it passes through a lake.

India controls the western portion of the 45-km long lake, while the rest is under Chinese control. Most of the clashes between the Indian and Chinese armies have taken place near the disputed portion of the lake.