More Than 100 Killed by Lightning in India's Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

More than 100 people have reportedly died in various districts in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar after being struck by lightning during a thunderstorm over the last 24 hours. Many people have been injured after sustaining burn injuries. The Bihar government has announced $5,293 (Rs 400,000) to each family of the deceased.
Very sad day. natural disaster unabated in 2020. Over 100 people killed as lightning strikes in eastern state of Bihar and UP. pic.twitter.com/EdUNFydshm— Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) June 25, 2020
Gopalganj, Darbhanga, Siwan, Madhubani, and West Champaran remain the worst hit districts in Bihar, as per local media reports. In Uttar Pradesh, Deoria and eastern districts recorded deaths from lightning.
As many as 83 persons have lost their lives due to thunderstorms and lightning strike in Bihar in the last 24 hours, the State Disaster Management Department said.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths of the victims.
बिहार और उत्तर प्रदेश के कुछ जिलों में भारी बारिश और आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से कई लोगों के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। राज्य सरकारें तत्परता के साथ राहत कार्यों में जुटी हैं। इस आपदा में जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2020
"In some districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, heavy rains and lightning have caused tragic deaths. The states' governments are engaged in relief work. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this disaster", he said in a tweet.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of very heavy rainfall in several states, including Bihar, for the next three days. In India, every year more than 2,500 people die due to lightning and the death toll has increased sharply in the past two years, as per the government record.
