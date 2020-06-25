Probing for Big Fish in Crime World, Delhi Police Nets 4,000 Notorious First Timers

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a nationwide lockdown from 25 March to combat COVID-19. Many companies, restaurants, and shops were forced to shut down. The prolonged lockdown led to a number of people becoming unemployed and some of them resorting to drastic measures for easy money.

While looking for proclaimed offenders, the Delhi Police have managed to nab over 4,000 accused who didn't have a previous crime record.

According to the officials, the task was to track criminals. In most of the cases, they were looking for offenders who were recorded in their books.

"But investigations led to the arrest of criminals with no previous crime record. There were delays in solving some cases as well", a senior police officer said.

He further said that interrogations in cases revealed that these criminals, mostly aged between 16-25 years, entered the world of crime to make quick money or to have a lavish lifestyle. Several of them revealed unemployment also drove them to commit crime.

"These criminals were involved in all sorts of crime including heinous as well. But most of them were booked for petty crimes like snatching, robbery, possession of cannabis, theft etc.", the officer said.

Another senior officer with the Delhi Police revealed that the lockdown played a major part in prompting criminals to resort to such measures.

"Several have been left unemployed while many took it as an opportunity to make money. A sharp rise in crime by the first-time committers was noticed during the nationwide lockdown", the officer said.

In a bid to help them make a livelihood, the Delhi Police are running a youth scheme which is aimed at young people (16-20 years of age) who have committed crime.

Under the scheme, youths are trained in various programmes like hotel management, hardware repair work, basic commuter training, etc.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a nationwide lockdown from 25 March to combat COVID-19. On 26 March, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a package worth $22.36 billion for migrant workers, women, and the poor. The package includes provision of direct cash transfers and food grain entitlements. The Indian government later announced a stimulus package for the economy and industry.