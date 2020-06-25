K-Pop Boy Band Grooves to Iconic B-Town Song 'Chunari Chunari' Leaving Netizens Hooked

An Indian Instagram page recently posted a fabricated video syncing a random dance routine by boy band BTS to one of Bollywood’s most iconic songs, Chunari Chunari.
The song from the 90s superhit "Biwi No. 1" originally starred a very young and dashing Salman Khan romancing former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.
The video, posted by the Instagram page FilmForFare, has garnered millions of likes and has begun to go viral on Twitter as well.
Twitterians are rapidly sharing the video, saying it is the "positivity" one needs in the morning.
BTS dancing to Chunari Chunari is all the positivity you need for tody!— 𝓔𝓶𝓹𝓻𝓮𝓼𝓼 𝓐𝓾𝓻𝓸𝓻𝓪 𝓑𝓸𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓵𝓲𝓼 (@PropitiousOn3O) June 25, 2020
Whatsapp Gems pic.twitter.com/6aqRUHchy9
Not just Indians, but BTS fans from around the world are tweeting about the nearly perfect fake video.
did this chunari edit on bts went viral on desi social media ? because i see so many of my irls tagging me in this edit and sending me it!!#bts https://t.co/1V3t84fqGj— 🥀 ⁷ I hp I iksong (@_DevAkshi_) June 25, 2020
content pic.twitter.com/QbkCxJRG1U— nirzu (@nirzary) June 23, 2020
Desimys did you saw the BTS × chunari chunari edit?? 😂😂— ᴛᴀɴᴜ⁷ (@joonsclematis) June 25, 2020
I saw a video of BTS X Chunari Chunari in an Indian group on Facebook and I AM ADDICTED.— Bhakti Chavda (@BhaktiPChavda) June 24, 2020
The song syncs perfectly with the choreography.
Fun right?
This is not the first time the FilmForFare page has morphed dancing videos of BTS with viral Indian songs.
Some of the most viral videos show the boy band dancing to the famous Bihari song "Lollipop" and another Bollywood number called "Pungi Baja Kar".
