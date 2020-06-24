Register
12:19 GMT24 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Person holding smartphone

    Smartphone Vendors Under Stress Amid #BoycottChina 'Charade' in India, Analyst Suggests Patience

    © CC0 / Travis Ellis
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107921/96/1079219639_0:0:1366:768_1200x675_80_0_0_91187d3595fc127386ce3813e3261c8c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006241079707439-smartphone-vendors-under-stress-amid-boycottchina-charade-in-india-analyst-suggests-patience/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Following the intense face-off between India and China at the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control (LAC) located in Ladakh, anti-China sentiment has reached a new high in India. From apps to products, Indians are spewing webs of social media movements and plans to boycott products made in China.

    Gadget retailers in India, already struggling to cope with the lockdown-induced dwindling sales, have a new barricade to cross now - to carry on with the sales of Chinese smartphones and gadgets that are lying in their inventories. They have been answering “pro-nationalist” customers who have repeatedly been poking shop owners to stop selling Chinese products in their retail outlets.

    "People are preaching the ban of Chinese phones like Oppo and Vivo. Did we go to China to bring these phones? No. The buyers must make sure to not buy Chinese stuff anymore, so we will stop dealing in them. We will obviously not fly to China and bring their products back to India right?" a seemingly angry smartphone vendor named Ashish Gakhar said in a video clip that has now started to make the rounds on social networking platforms.  

    ​India, which is the second largest smartphone market in the world after China, is projected to witness a 13-15 percent sales decline as a side effect of slow production and ongoing tensions with Beijing. The financial losses are now laced with erupting anti-China sentiments in India, which makes doing business harder for vendors.

    Another smartphone retailer, Vikas Singhal from Noida city, told Sputnik that all this hue and cry on social media revolving around banning Chinese products is nothing more than a charade.

    “Last week, Chinese player OnePlus organised an online sale for its latest flagship device – and within 90 seconds, the devices were all sold out. That’s the speed at which Indians bought another Chinese product. All this #BoycottMadeinChina movement is just for show. Already we are incurring losses due to the lockdown, we are paying shop rents and staff fees, to add to it, this new anti-China movement has landed on our business. In reality, most buyers purchase devices from Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, RealMe, Motorola and OnePlus. There are no Indian homegrown tech brands to compete with them”, Singhal added.

    The retailer also noted that a handful of people, who did try to refrain from buying Chinese phones, went ahead with the South Korean brand Samsung.

    Analysing the current mood of the nation, Thomas George, the president of the India-based market analysis firm CyberMedia Research (CMR), told Sputnik that until India creates a strong independent ecosystem for all industries, including tech, social movements for banning or boycotting products from other nations will keep getting reduced to a mere sentiment.

    “Yes, it is a really hot topic fuelled by very strong sentiments. But the truth is boycotting products from China cannot happen overnight. Over the next 20-25 days what discussions between India and China happen, based on that, we will be able to predict the next scenario", he said.

    "The ecosystem of industries in India has to improve as a whole and we must not forget that Chinese companies manufacturing and operating in India have provided employment to thousands of our professionals and labourers. Using or not using Chinese products could be a personal choice. But as of now, it’s too early to estimate the conclusive results of these ‘Boycott Made in China’-like social media movements", George added.

    But can India ban Chinese goods altogether? George said the answer is - “not really”. 

    Both India and China are signatories to the rules laid out by the World Trade Organisation (WTO), which does not permit its members to ban each other in terms of trade.

    However, if there has to be a boycott, it can only be a social one, where people can discourage consumers from buying goods from another country via social media, for instance – exactly what Indians have been doing for the past weeks with the #BoycottMadeinChina movement.

    Netizens aware of India and China's involvements in the WTO are also noting this on Twitter. 

    ​The movement, joined by several celebrities, coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call for “going vocal for local”. Under the movement, many Indians are feeling driven to uninstall Chinese apps, including Xender, TikTok, and Vivo Video, among others, from their smart devices. In light of the "espionage" concerns, a list of 52 apps has been released for uninstalling. 

    ​On 23 June, one day after it shelved the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) secretariat's offer to join the trade bloc unconditionally, India deployed policies to curb Chinese imports, local media reported, citing government sources.

    The Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry is to raise duties to curb non-essential imports from China and restrict and prohibit certain imports, including milk, milk products, and tyres. Customs duties have also been increased on 89 items to curb imports such as footwear, toys, furniture, and pressure vessels.

    India also froze three investment projects worth $667 million made by Chinese companies in the Indian state of Maharashtra that are put on hold at the behest of the country's Ministry of External Affairs. 

    The public sentiment towards China dramatically shifted in India following a violent face-off between the armies of the two nations at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region. The clashes resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, while the number of casualties on the Chinese side remains unknown.

    Tags:
    TikTok, apps, Chinese, Ladakh region, government, boycott, smartphone, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Statutory Statuary
    Statutory Statuary
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse