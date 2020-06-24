Massive Fire at Japanese Corporation Unicharm Factory in India's Gujarat State - Video

A massive fire broke out at the Japanese comany Unicharm's factory at the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in India's Sanand on Wednesday. As per the latest details from fire officials, around 25 fire engines have been pressed into service to douse the flames. No loss of lives have been reported as of yet.
Visuals from the spot show massive smoke coming out of the factory while firefighters trying to control the blaze.
#BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out in a factory involved in manufacturing sanitary products in Sanand Industrial area of Ahmedabad. Details awaited.— OTV (@otvnews) June 24, 2020
Video Credit: Satish Jha pic.twitter.com/eF9GhBhuI9
#Sanand GIDC : Fire at the unit of Unicharm Company in Sanand. Company manufacturers diapers for baby. 10 fire fighters on way.#Ahmedabad #fire pic.twitter.com/ObKpN4gAZO— Aaquib Chhipa (@AcAaquib) June 24, 2020
A massive fire ripped through a Japanese company situated in Sanand GIDC in #Gujarat— Brendan Dabhi (@BrendanMIRROR) June 24, 2020
The company manufactures diapers and other sanitary health products.
Fire department rushed to the spot.@ahmedabadmirror pic.twitter.com/l4yGffqyd6
