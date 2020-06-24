'Back Off China': Indian Community in Canada Protests Outside Chinese Consulate - Video

Members of the Indian community in Canada held an anti-China protest outside the Chinese Consulate in Vancouver on Wednesday.
In a video, protesters chanted slogans such as "we want peace" and "back off China" while they carried out a protest march holding India's flag. The demonstrators can also be seen carrying placards that read "we stand with India" and "stop war".
#WATCH Canada: Indian community members hold an anti-China protest outside the Chinese Consulate office in Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/pAQedBSUR4— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020
Canada: Indian community members held an anti-China protest outside the Chinese Consulate office in Vancouver pic.twitter.com/1gd5jt9HAw— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020
The killing of 20 Indian soldiers, including a commanding officer, in an Indo-China border clash across three different places of the disputed Galwan Valley has sparked anti-China sentiment in the Indian community. While the Indian Army has claimed casualties on the Chinese side too, China's foreign Ministry has termed the reports about 40 fatalities as "false information".
Both nuclear countries engaged in commander level talks to resolve the issue and have agreed to restore peace and tranquility after accusing each other of violating the Line of Actual Control in the eastern Ladakh region.
