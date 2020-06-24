Indian Doctors Remove Rare Tumour From Patient's Lungs and Heart in First Reported Case in Country

New Delhi (Sputnik): Abnormal growth of tissues in any part of the human body, whether benign or malignant, may lead to several health issues, some even fatal. While some are common in these times, an inflammatory myofibroblastic tumour is an extremely rare type of inflammatory pseudo tumour, and rarer still, it affects more than one organ.

Doctors at a medical research centre in southern India have removed a rare type of tumour from the lungs and heart of a young lady, the first reported case in the country.

The 34-year-old woman was suffering from progressive breathlessness and coughing and was suspected of having COVID-19. But her COVID test came back negative and upon a detailed evaluation, a huge growth in her left lung extending to her heart through a pulmonary vein was discovered.

A biopsy of the growth showed an extremely rare type of inflammatory pseudo tumour called an inflammatory myofibroblastic tumour (IMT) of the lung.

Dr Tinku Joseph, an interventional pulmonologist at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Kerala, who led a team of doctors to successfully remove the tumour, told Sputnik, it was rarest sort, as it involved the heart and major blood vessels and less than 15 cases have so far been reported across the globe.

Since the timorous growth extended to more than one critical organ, the entire tumour was removed via various bronchoscopic and surgical modalities carried out in three different stages.

“At first the patient underwent a rigid bronchoscopy, and the tumour involving the entire left lung was removed. This was followed by a major open heart surgery through which the tumour involving her heart was removed. During the third sitting, the portion of the left lower lobe of lung from where the tumour was arising was removed, and pulmonary vein repair was done", Dr P. Murugan, a thoracic surgeon told Sputnik.

Dr Ajith Nambiar, chief pathologist of the hospital said IMT of the lung is common in children and young individuals, but it was rare for a middle-aged person and therefore, a very difficult case to arrive at the right diagnosis, which involved a team of multi-disciplinary specialists.

Dr Joseph said the treatment was successful and the patient’s condition is stable as she has already been discharged from the hospital.