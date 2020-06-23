Islamabad Summons Indian Diplomat Over New Delhi's Decision to Cut Pakistan's Staff Strength in Half

Pakistan has summoned the Indian Chargé d’ Affaires in Islamabad over New Delhi's decision to reduce by 50% the staff of the High Commission for Pakistan.
According to a statement from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, the Indian Chargé d’ Affaires was also informed of Pakistan’s decision to reduce the Indian High Commission’s staff strength by 50% as a reciprocal measure. The Chargé d’ Affaires was asked to implement the decision conveyed to him within seven days.
The statement condemns "the baseless allegations made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs as a pretext to seek 50% reduction in the staff strength of the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi."
