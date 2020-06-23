China Expanding Boundary Into Northern Region of Nepal, Reports Quoting Gov't Document Suggest

New Delhi (Sputnik): Nepal has been cozying up to China in the recent months as its diplomatic relations with India dipped to a new low with the country’s parliament adopting a constitutional change to redraw the national map. China has been increasing its presence and investment in the Himalayan country since the massive 2015 earthquake.

The Survey Division of Nepal’s Agriculture Department has warned the government that China has expanded its territory into the country's northern region by changing the course of rivers in the region after Beijing undertook massive road development projects in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

The report, quoted by ‘he Hindustan Times, cautioned that China could take over more territory in the north if the rivers continue to change course and alleged that Beijing has already encroached upon patches of Nepalese territory in several districts.

“There is a high possibility that over time, China may develop its Border Observation Post of Armed Police in those territories,” the document by the agriculture ministry’s survey department said.

In November 2019, there were protests in Kathmandu over the report of alleged encroachment on land by China and the protesters also burnt effigies of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Diplomatic relations between Nepal and India deteriorated after New Delhi opened a newly-constructed 80 km road to Kailash Mansarovar - a lake on Mount Kailash in the Himalayas, believed to be the abode of one of the Hindu trinities – Lord Shiva. Besides Hindus, it is considered sacred for Buddhist and Jains.

The road goes through territory which Kathmandu claims as its own. An earlier claim by New Delhi over the three enclaves of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura caused concern in Kathmandu, but the matter has worsened since the road opening.