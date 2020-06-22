With COVID-19 Cases Spiralling in Delhi, Expert Group Calls for Serological Survey to Gauge Surge

An expert panel set up by the federal government on COVID-19 on Monday asked the Delhi government to conduct a large-scale serological survey involving sampling from more than 20,000 people to get a comprehensive assessment of the spread of the infection and draw up a comprehensive strategy.
The expert panel headed by Vinod Paul, a member of the federal government’s official think-tank Niti Ayog, asked the government in Delhi to trace and quarantining the contacts of all infected persons, listing and monitoring each household even outside containment zones, which will help in getting comprehensive information about Delhi. The aim is to limit COVID-19 positive cases to hospitals, COVID care centers or home isolation.
Federal Home Minister Amit Shah asked the Delhi government on 21 June to report every death to the federal government and that all COVID-19 positive cases should be first referred to COVID centres.
Besides Delhi, the Supreme Court on 12 June criticised three other state governments over their management of the COVID-19 situation.
Delhi, with a total caseload of 59,746 and 2,175 deaths is second to Maharashtra, which has a cumulative caseload of 132,075.
