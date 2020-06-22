Register
14:05 GMT22 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem. (File)

    Border Skirmish With China Hurts RCEP's Plan to Induct India 'Unconditionally' into Free Trade Bloc

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006221079685693-border-skirmish-with-china-hurts-rceps-plan-to-induct-india-unconditionally-into-free-trade-bloc/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In November 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrew from a China-led 16-nation free trade bloc, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, blaming Beijing’s uncompromising attitude on market access. After the withdrawal, India initiated trade talks with the US that are yet to come to fruition.

    The India-China border clash in Ladakh's Galwan Valley last week seems to have have impacted plans by the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade group to include India unconditionally in the trading bloc.

    Almost five months after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided that India will not be part of the China-led group, the secretariat of RCEP offered India the chance to join the bloc without any conditions in April this year. India has been examining the offer, according to sources close to the developments.

    A state-backed documentary film 'Amazing China' shows the Communist party flag and subtitles in Chinese In the wind and rain, the voyage is magnificent at the Beijing Film Academy in Beijing, China.
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Will China's Dream of Controlling 40 Percent of Global Trade Come Crashing Down Post-Pandemic?
    However, the scenario has completely changed following the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control in Galwan, which has seen 20 Indian soldiers killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops. The number of casualties on the Chinese side has yet to be announced.

    Sources in the Indian Commerce Ministry reveal the country was earlier considering the offer to join the bloc. However, they say that after the Galwan incident India has shelved the proposal.

    “After their meeting in April this year, the RCEP secretariat sent a proposal to India to join the trade bloc unconditionally. India was examining the matter. However, in the wake of the developments at the border, India for now will not consider rejoining the bloc even unconditionally,” a top source in the Indian Ministry of Commerce told Sputnik.

    At the time of negotiations last year, India’s concerns were mainly on safeguarding the Indian dairy and farm sector, and watching out for import surges from China, which could impact on Indian industries. However, since the concerns were not addressed, India opted out of the bloc.

    The China-led RCEP involves 15 nations and is aimed at controlling almost 40 percent of global trade valued at $21 trillion.

    The free trade bloc would have represented 30 percent of global Gross Domestic Product. After India left the group in November last year, the bloc now comprises 10 members of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus China, New Zealand, Japan, Australia and South Korea. India withdrew from the deal on claims that China was not granting market access, and that New Delhi did not stand to gain much from membership.

    Last November, while withdrawing from the bloc, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “The RCEP does not address satisfactorily India's outstanding issues and concerns. In such as a situation, it is not possible for India to join the RCEP Agreement.”

    Walnuts
    © CC0
    India Resorts to Trade Protectionism in Budget to Counter US, China
    “Standing for greater regional integration, India has been pro-actively and constructively engaged in the RCEP negotiations since its inception. But during the last seven years, many things, including the global economic and trade scenarios, have changed," he added.

    For the past few months, there has been a growing concern in the Indian government that the $85 billion bilateral trade between India and China is heavily lopsided in favour of China.

    According to Commerce Ministry data, Indian imports from China were valued at $70.31 billion in 208-19 and exports to China from India were at $16.75 billion, leaving a wide trade deficit of $53.56 billion. India’ trade deficit with China has remained upwards of $50 billion since 2016.

    Related:

    Twitterstorm as India's Largest Milk Cooperative Hails Prime Minister Modi for Staying Out of RCEP
    Indian Home Minister Defends New Delhi's Decision to Withdraw From China-Led RCEP
    Months After RCEP Pull-Out, India Mulls Curbs on Non-Essential Imports from China
    Tags:
    border dispute, trade deficit, tariff war, free trade, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse