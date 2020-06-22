'Wish I Had Met You': Singer Nick Jonas Pens Tender Note For Wife Priyanka Chopra's Late Father

American singer Nick Jonas penned a tender note for his wife and Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra's late father Dr. Ashok Chopra, and thanked him for raising an "incredible daughter".
The photograph which Nick shared on Instagram shows the 'Quantico' actress sitting on a tree wearing a flattening smile as her father stood beside her. "I wish I would have had the chance to meet you," Nick wrote in the caption.
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! My dad is and has always been my hero. Love and miss you @papakjonas. Dr. Ashok Chopra, I wish I would have had the chance to meet you. You raised an incredible daughter, and I’m so blessed we found each other. And to everyone not able to be with their fathers I’m thinking of you today and sending you love. 🙏🏼
Additionally, the youngest of the Jonas Brothers also wished his father Kevin Jonas a very happy Father's Day and wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there! My dad is and has always been my hero. Love and miss you @papakjonas."
Nick's post comes after the 37-year-old actress shared a picture of her father and Nick's dad, where both can be seen singing on stage. "Maybe we both got it from our fathers," Priyanka wrote in the caption.
Maybe we both got it from our fathers ♥️🎶 #HappyFathersDay to everyone celebrating @nickjonas @papakjonas
While the Jonas Brothers are famous in the US, Priyanka has also ventured into the music sector; she recently released her debut single, titled 'In my City'.
