Yoga Goes Beyond Race, Colour, Gender, Faith and Nations, says Indian Prime Minister

New Delhi (Sputnik): In 2014, the UN General Assembly adopted an India-led resolution declaring 21 June the International Day of Yoga, recognising that “yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being”. Since 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the annual yoga celebrations in the country.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined millions of their countrymen in celebrating the 6th International Yoga Day on Sunday. Unlike in previous years, there was no public celebration of Yoga Day, in view of the prevailing global pandemic. Instead, Indian officials promoted the day using the slogan “Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family”.

In a message to the nation to commemorate the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said, “It (yoga) has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace yoga.”

​“If we can fine tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen,” Modi added.

​Indian President Ram Nath Kovid also shared images of himself practising yoga. In a message he said, “Amid stress and strife, especially with #Covid19, practising yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene."

​There has been a significant growth in research on the impact of yoga on health and well-being.

A study published in European Journal of Integrative Medicine revealed yoga’s efficacy in reducing stress and inflammation, which are related to chronic lower back pain.

A study at the University of South Australia found yoga therapy to alleviate the symptoms of chronic combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), potentially providing relief to hundreds of military veterans in Australia and many more elsewhere who suffer from the debilitating condition.

The ancient Indian system of yoga is a holistic healthcare protocol, which focuses on the harmony between mind and body. It dates back to 2,700 BC and was codified and systematised by the sage Patanjali.