COVID-19 Infected Delhi Health Minister Put on Oxygen Support as His Condition Worsens

The condition of Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi, worsened on Friday. Jain was shifted to a private hospital, where he will be administered plasma therapy.
Delhi’s Chief Arvind Kejriwal told the media that “his latest CT scan report shows that the pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased. He experienced increased giddiness and tiredness today".
Federal Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal have wished him a speedy recovery.
Jain has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 in Delhi and had attended a high-level meeting on the situation in the national capital on Sunday (14 June), chaired by Amit Shah and federal Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
Delhi had a caseload of about 50,000, but as of Friday, the burden of active cases were 26,669 while 1,969 people have succumbed to the viral infection, according to federal Health Ministry.
