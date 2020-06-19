Drones Hover Over Tamil Nadu After COVID-19 Cases Breach 50,000 Mark, Stringent Lockdown Re-Imposed

New Delhi (Sputnik): At a time when countries like China and New Zealand are witnessing what seems to be a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, India is tackling its first wave. As of now, 380,532 people have been infected with COVID-19 in the country, of which 12,573 have died.

As the number of COVID-19-positive cases recently crossed the 52,000 mark in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, alarm bells have begun to ring. A stringent lockdown has been re-imposed by the local government. In many places, even drones have been deployed to monitor that the lockdown is strictly complied with.

Scenes from the 'complete lockdown' in Chennai. Anna flyover closed. A camera fitted drone in operation. Photos: S R Raghunathan / The Hindu. pic.twitter.com/wtJa6pT63T — D Suresh Kumar (@dsureshkumar) June 19, 2020

​“We have started enforcing the lockdown measures. In many areas of the city, monitoring is being [done] through drones and even announcements are being made. Except for permitted purposes, vehicles will not be allowed”, A.K. Viswanathan, police commissioner, Chennai, confirmed to the media.

Chennai is the capital of Tamil Nadu and the city has recorded a total of over 37,000 cases so far. The city is now laced with 288 check points guarded by police officials to make sure that nobody is outside of their homes without it being an emergency.

Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet are other districts in Tamil Nadu where scrutiny over public movement has increased.

Netizens from the state are sharing local updates on social media.

So, we are going in for an intense lockdown now in #Chennai from tomorrow to 30th. Anna Salai, Marina Beach road completely shut. Drone surveillance and over 288 check posts.

Let's be responsible and cooperate with @chennaicorp and the govt. #Covid19Chennai https://t.co/amMBBcbSKd — krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) June 18, 2020

#ChennaiLockDown



18000 cops and several surveillance drones in Chennai for the lockdown, what it means? — திருநாவுக்கரசு கிருஷ்ணசாமி (@tamilarasu86) June 19, 2020

​

Anna Salai to be fully shut. 288 Check-posts. Drone Surveillance. Stay safe dear #Chennai. My Team & I will involve in relief activities + assistance to senior citizens & poor around #TNagar for next 12 days during the #LockDown ! Will unveil the plans & helpline number tomorrow. — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) June 18, 2020

​Previously, other cities in India, including Mumbai and the national capital Delhi, have also used drones to monitor lockdown discipline.

Recently, new cases of the deadly virus were reported in Beijing and New Zealand. In the latter, two new COVID-19 cases cropped up almost a week after the country declared itself "corona-free" - indicating a potential second wave of the virus.

Earlier this month, India entered the first phase of its Unlock 1.0 in a bid to keep the economy engine oiled and running. Shops, malls, restaurants, public transport, and places of worship have re-opened across the country, with advisories to follow precautions and maintain social distancing.