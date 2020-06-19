Netizens Amused as BJP Workers Confuse North Korean Leader for Xi Jinping in Anti-China Protest

New Delhi (Sputnik): Since 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in an Indo-China border clash earlier this week, an anti-China wave has swept the nation. This has been followed by call for the mass deinstallation of Chinese apps and software, along with street protests where people set Chinese goods such as televisions and computers ablaze.

A section of netizens in India is finding it difficult to hold back their laughter after seeing some supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party getting it wrong when attempting to target Chinese President Xi Jinping over recent border clashes in the Ladakh region. They actually mistook North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to be China's president.

In a video BJP workers and supporters from India's West Bengal can be heard confusing Chinese President Xi with North Korean leader Kim during the protest, as other supporters stand behind carrying an effigy which they claimed was of Kim and erroneously describe him as the prime minister of China.

West Bengal: BJP workers raise slogans against ‘Pradhan Mantri Kim Jong Un’



BJP workers are seen protesting & raising slogans against China's ‘Pradhan Mantri Kim Jon Un.’🤣 pic.twitter.com/cAPizCxXVX — Fight 4 Right (@5ytForRyt) June 18, 2020

​"We are protesting against China's Prime Minister Kim Jong-un and will burn his effigy to protest against the border clash. We ask people to support our drive and stop using made in China goods. This is an attempt to put financial strain on China", a BJP worker can be heard saying in the video.

The video has gone viral and memes are flooding Twitter, making it a source of embarrassment for the party's state unit. Some even called the BJP the most "moronic party on the planet".

BJP is the most moronic party living on this planet.! 😂#IndiaChinaFaceOff #BoycottChina pic.twitter.com/68fjmwRtHz — V PavanKumar (@vpavankumar98) June 18, 2020

Relations between India and China have further deteriorated along the defacto border, the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, where a group of soldiers earlier this week had a face-off leading to the deaths of Indian soldiers, including a commanding officer.

The countries have accused each other of violating the LAC, but are engaged in a high-level dialogue to de-escalate tensions.

Meanwhile, anti-China sentiment has gripped the nation. India's state-owned telecom BSNL said, adhering to the telecom department's advice, that it will not use Chinese equipment for the upgrading of 4G equipment.