Register
12:22 GMT18 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Journalists wait by the station as the Samjhauta Express, a train that runs between Delhi in India and Lahore in Pakistan, arrives in Attari, a town along the border with Pakistan, in the northern Indian state of Punjab, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019

    Indian Railways Terminates Contract Related to Telecommunications Project With Chinese Firm

    © AP Photo / Prabhjot Gill
    India
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107651/24/1076512491_0:143:3129:1904_1199x675_80_0_0_4554782b548ed626dd38f8a0b7cddf48.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006181079651935-indian-railways-terminates-contract-related-to-telecommunications-project-with-chinese-firm/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Amid flared up tensions between New Delhi and Beijing with the death of 20 Indian soldiers in violent hand-to-hand combat in Ladakh, the Indian government has been reconsidering the participation of Chinese firms in strategically sensitive sectors including railways and telecommunications.

    In a series of actions taken by India following the violent standoff between the Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army, Indian Railways has terminated a contract valued $62.8 million with the firm Beijing Signalling & Telecommunication, citing “slow progress” in the work.

    "In view of poor progress, it is decided by Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) to terminate the contract with Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group Co Ltd", DFCCIL, India’s Ministry of Railway unit said in a statement on Thursday.

    The project, allocated to the Chinese company Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group in 2016, was meant for signalling and telecommunications work along the 417-km Kanpur-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction.

    The project, supposed to be completed by 2019, was only 20% complete, Indian Railways said.

    While officials denied the decision as having any link to the ongoing India-China standoff, Indian Railways stated that they were facing several issues with the company.

    These included slow progress and the company's reluctance to provide the technical details of electronic equipment and design of electronic interlocking.

    A high-ranking official in India's Telecom Department said that the department is advising state-owned telecom companies not to use Chinese equipment when upgrading 4G equipment. Sources confirmed that no Chinese companies would be taken in the reworked tender related to the purchase of 4G equipment.

    India and China have been in a border standoff since the last week of April in the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso. Beijing objected to infrastructure development by New Delhi along the Line of Actual Control and the situation has since escalated, culminating in Monday's face-off in which 20 Indian army soldiers were killed.

    Related:

    India-China Relations Slipping Back to 1962 War Situation, Analyst Believes
    China and India Face Off, PG&E Pleads Guilty, Corporate Blackwashing
    More Troops, Equipment in Galvan Valley as India Issues War Alert Along China Border – Gov’t Sources
    Tags:
    Beijing, railway, Standoff, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse