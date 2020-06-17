Register
18:05 GMT17 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone poses during the opening ceremony of the 21st MAMI Mumbai film festival in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

    Indian Traders Body to Appeal to Bollywood Celebs to Stop Endorsing Chinese Brands

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    India
    Get short URL
    411
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107813/30/1078133037_0:0:2718:1528_1200x675_80_0_0_77ba373afe6a67de71ca68896f377c9f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006171079642422-indian-traders-body-to-appeal-to-bollywood-celebs-to-stop-endorsing-chinese-brands/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The death of 20 Indian soldiers following a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region has evoked nationwide outrage against China. As per Indian media reports, the Chinese side also suffered causalities.

    Days after the faceoff between the Indian and Chinese armies, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for boycotting 450 categories of Chinese products in India. It is calling on Bollywood celebrities to do the same.

    The traders’ body will approach various celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif (Oppo Smart Phone), Virat Kohli, Aamir Khan (Vivo), Ranvir Singh (Xiaomi), to name a few, and motivate them to give away these endorsements, keeping in view the sentiments of Indian citizens.

    It says that traders in India are deeply agitated over the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in India’s Ladakh region and they have pledged to support CAIT’s national movement to shun Chinese products and promote Indian goods.

    “In the wake of the recent developments and China’s persistent attitude of antagonism towards India, the Indian traders have taken a firm pledge to teach China a strong lesson by reducing Chinese imports…. Even though the business of the traders will suffer as quite a few are importing from China but nothing is above national interest”, said CAIT’s Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.

    In order to give a strong befitting response to China for its “unethical actions against the Indian soldiers”, he said the government has been also urged “to take certain immediate steps like cancelling Chinese contracts and making rules for withdrawing investment by Chinese companies into Indian startups and corporations”.

    “There is an immediate need to put an end to Chinese dominance in the tech start-up segment. Various Indian startups like Paytm, Udaan, Big Basket, Milk Basket, Flipkart, Swiggy to name a few, have become Indian giants riding on Chinese money. It is nothing but a sinister design of China to capture the Indian retail markets completely”, CAIT’s secretary general said.

    As per CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia, over the last few months Chinese companies have been making firm inroads into various government contracts by bidding at very low rates. “In this way they are able to bag several government project tenders. The government must instead favour Indian companies even if there is a marginal difference in cost”.

    The violent clash on the intervening night of 14 and 15 June between the two Asian giants was one of the worst incidents in several decades. The clashes occurred even as both sides were in a de-escalation process in the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region.

    Related:

    China Urges India to Restrain Amid Conflict in Ladakh
    India-China Relations Slipping Back to 1962 War Situation, Analyst Believes
    Not a Shot Fired: How the Skirmish That Killed 20 Indian Soldiers Unfolded
    Tags:
    Bollywood, soldiers, Indian Army, Ladakh region, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), products, Chinese investments, Chinese import, China, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse