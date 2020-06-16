Register
20:34 GMT16 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian army soldiers walk past their parked trucks at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh, near Baltal, southeast of Srinagar, June 16, 2020.

    India-China Troop Clash: Ruling BJP Says New Delhi Has Political Will to Make Appropriate Reply

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    India
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107963/43/1079634390_0:148:1683:1095_1200x675_80_0_0_8ece745b1917aa193ad4c6765e8f055c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006161079633237-india-china-troop-clash-ruling-bjp-says-new-delhi-has-political-will-to-make-appropriate-reply/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In unprecedented border skirmishes with Chinese troops, India lost three soldiers, including one officer. According to army sources, however, the real death toll in Monday night’s faceoff could be 20 Indian soldiers, as many are said to now be in the custody of the Chinese army. Chinese casualties have also been reported.

    India’s ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserted the country’s leadership has the political will to respond to so-called misadventures made by China. Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda was referring to a violent faceoff between armies of both countries during a de-escalation process in the eastern Ladakh region on Monday night. 

    “During the de-escalation process that was underway in Galwan Valley in Ladakh, a violent face off took place with the Chinese Army. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply, unfortunately we lost our three army men, I pay my humble tributes to them. We now have the political will to give a befitting reply,” he said. Nadda was addressing a virtual rally with party workers in Kerala.

    BJP General Secretary B.L. Santosh said, “The Indian forces have engaged in an unprecedented face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso in the Leh region. Indian efforts at building infrastructure in a never-before scale increased Chinese worries. Our forces are resolute in forcing Chinese troops to retreat. In the process yesterday, we have lost three brave patriots. The picture on the Chinese side is yet to emerge,” tweeted Santosh. He suggested that some efforts were being made to diffuse the situation. 

    ​Meanwhile, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, in a statement, accused India “of going back on its word” and violating commitments reached by both sides during Army commander-level talks on 6 June.

    The Indian Army “violated its commitment and crossed the LAC again, illegally and deliberately launched provocative attacks, triggered fierce physical confrontation between the two sides, resulting in casualties,” said PLA Western Theatre Command spokesperson Zhang Shuili.

    India and China had accepted a de facto border called the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 1993 but differences leading to flare-ups remain.

    The LAC runs through land for the most part, but also through the Pangong Tso — a 135-kilometre deep and narrow lake, which covers a total area above 700 square kilometres. India controls the 45-km western portion of the lake.

    India and China have been negotiating border dispute settlements for the past several decades, and both sides have designated special representatives for talks. The two governments have so far held 22 rounds of talks, but results are said to be merely incremental.

    Related:

    'Military Not a Solution': Professor Zeroes on Proposals to Demilitiarise India-China Border
    China's Military Drills Provoked by India's Expansionist Intentions on the Border, Analyst Claims
    India Headed for Hot Border on Northern Side With Few Diplomatic Channels Left With China - Analysts
    Tags:
    Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Ladakh region, China, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse