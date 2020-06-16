Register
20:33 GMT16 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a graffiti, after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, June 12, 2020

    PM Modi: COVID-19 Impact on India Not as Huge as Globally, Green Shoots Appearing in Economy

    © REUTERS / HEMANSHI KAMANI
    India
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107961/83/1079618365_0:126:2895:1755_1200x675_80_0_0_d05db98a39b73fb306f65df86fb3c80c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006161079632143-pm-modi-covid-19-impact-on-india-not-as-huge-as-globally-green-shoots-appearing-in-economy/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held numerous meetings with state chiefs since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation. Confirmed COVID-19 cases have swelled to 343,091 in India, while at least 9,900 deaths have been reported due to the pandemic.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered that the COVID-19 situation in the country is not as dire as in the rest of the world and claimed that the nation's economy has begun to look up. Modi’s address came after an interaction with the state chiefs on the pandemic.

    Modi declared that the COVID-19 recovery rate in India is now "over 50 percent", suggesting that the “coronavirus has not assumed as life threatening a form as in the rest of the world." 

    The prime minister claimed, without specifying who, that global health experts are praising the discipline shown by Delhi.

    According to the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, of the total 343,091 COVID-19 cases recorded currently, 180,012 have recovered.

    Modi presented an optimistic picture, saying, “Due to recent efforts, several green shoots in economy now visible, which are encouraging us to forge ahead.”  

    “Rise in power consumption, which was earlier falling, fertiliser sale in May this year is seeing a significant increase, a healthy increase in crop sowing in comparison to last year, production of two wheelers increasing, digital payment in retail reaching pre-lockdown level, increase in toll collection in May, and bouncing back of exports. These signals are encouraging us to forge ahead,” the prime minister said.

    India has been under lockdown since 25 March, while currently the country is under initial phases of unlocking, even as COVID-19 infection numbers continue to rise.

    The Indian economy had been slowing since 2018, due to the combined impact of the US-China trade war and instability in domestic financial markets. Against over 8 percent in 2018, growth almost halved, to 4.7 percent, at the end of 2019.

    In this handout photograph taken on May 22, 2020 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a review meeting with officials after his aerial survey of affected areas in the state from cyclone Amphan, in Basirhat, West Bengal.
    © AFP 2020 / Photo by Handout / PIB / AFP
    Where Are the Good Days? #StepDownModi Trends as India Faces Crisis on Border and Within the Country
    The COVID-19 pandemic has dented the Indian economy as well, which had been slowing since early 2018.

    Quarterly growth data released by the Indian government reveals that gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the January-March quarter, or the last quarter of financial year 2019–20 (ending March 2020), feel to 3.1 percent, against 4.7 percent in the October-December 2019 quarter. Also, at 3.1 percent, GDP growth is almost half the 5.8 percent seen in the comparable quarter of the previous year (Jan–March 2019).

    Related:

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi Invokes Architect of Indian Constitution to Extend Lockdown Until 3 May
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Asks Defence Sector to be Self-Reliant and Export-Oriented
    Narendra Modi Cheers 'More Power to Indo-US Friendship' as He Thanks Trump for Donating Ventilators
    Tags:
    pandemic, COVID-19, economic revival, economy, Narendra Modi, prime minister, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse