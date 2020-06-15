15th Century 60ft Tall Temple Submerged in River Resurfaces in Indian State

An ancient temple which was submerged in the River Mahanadi 150 years ago has resurfaced at Padmabati village in the Nayagarh district of Odisha. The temple was discovered by an archaeological survey team from the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).
A 500-year-old temple, which was submerged in river Mahanadi long ago, has been found in Odisha’s Nayagarh district. The ancient temple is believed to be dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The ancient temple was built using the Mastaka style of construction. pic.twitter.com/XxaaZkCqLc— K. K. Mohammed (@K_K_Muhammed) June 14, 2020
The top of the temple, which was tallest in the area with a height of 60 feet, was visible until 11 years ago but it too subsequently submerged in the river. Villagers have been asked not to venture into the river to see the temple.
Project Assistant Deepak Kumar Nayak of INTACH had made repeated attempts to locate the temple, which belongs to Lord Gopinath, a form of Lord Vishnu, and dates back to the late 15th or early 16th century.
Anil Dhir, Project Coordinator, said the team has been documenting the monuments on the submerged banks of the River Mahanadi, starting from the sea.
