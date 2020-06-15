Register
13:59 GMT15 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Passengers walk past the sales centre of AirAsia at Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore, India, Wednesday, May 30, 2018

    #BoycottAirAsiaIndia Gains Momentum as Suspended Pilot Reveals Lapses in Passenger Safety

    © AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107805/19/1078051913_0:0:3127:1759_1200x675_80_0_0_73e7ff5c1782cc7a0a1d4aa3075c3256.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006151079619561-boycottairasiaindia-gains-momentum-as-suspended-pilot-reveals-lapses-in-passenger-safety/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Aviation sector has been projected as one of the worst-hit during the coronavirus pandemic, with predicted revenue loss around $3.3 billion. During the crisis, airlines in India were also under scanner for "hoarding" money of passengers who made advanced booking during the lockdown period.

    An AirAsia India pilot, who is also a prolific YouTuber, uploaded a video on Monday to explain that he was suspended after raising the issue of the "violation of passenger safety norms" and COVID-19 safety protocols by Air Asia India.

    ​Talking about various "safety blunders" such as an "unfavourable" sick leave policy, where he claimed he was asked to report to work despite being sick, the pilot, Gaurav Taneja accused the airline of violating the aviation regulator's COVID-19 safety guidelines in terms of "severe lack of management" and "its casual attitude" towards safety.

    “If you are feeling sick and still fly a plane, it can endanger the lives of passengers on board and it is as good as committing murder,” he argued.

    The Indian aviation watchdog Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued safety guidelines in March when cases started to become more numerous in the country. These included the thermal screening of passengers and the regular sanitation and fumigation of terminals, before the operations were temporarily halted on 25 March.

    The pilot said he was served a show-cause notice after he took up the issue with the airline authorities and was later suspended under the guise of “COVID-19 restructuring”. The airline -- a joint venture between AirAsia Berhad (49%) and Tata Sons (51%)-- has yet to react to the issue.

    After the YouTube Video surfaced, #BoycottAirAsia is trending on Monday on Twitter with over 22,000 tweets in support of the YouTuber-turned-pilot who has 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube. On Twitter he is known as flyingbeast320.

    ​Recently, a low-cost Indian carrier, GoAir, faced a backlash on Twitter after an employee allegedly made some charged statements. As #BoycottGoAir trended on the micro-blogging site, the airline swung into action and terminated the employee.

    Related:

    PM Modi Discusses Revamping Loss-Making Indian Aviation Sector to Enhance Efficiency
    Lockdown Hits Indian Airlines Hard, Many May Find Survival Difficult: Ex-Aviation Regulator Member
    Pandemic Clips Wings of India's Aviation Sector, But Quicker Rebound Forecast For Roads, Highways
    Tags:
    aviation, COVID-19, AirAsia, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Global Wind Day: Get You Dose of Lulz Watching Politicians Trying to Deal With Strong Gusts
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse